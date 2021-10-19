Sterling hits four-week high vs dollar as rate hike anticipation builds

Article content

LONDON — Sterling hit a four-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as expectations mount that central bank policymakers will act as soon as November to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Sunday sent perhaps the clearest signal yet of a pending hike, saying the BoE will “have to act” to deal with rising energy costs in Britain which threaten a surge in consumer prices.

While many countries share Britain’s problems of supply chain disruption, labor shortages and soaring energy prices, investors have singled it out as a country especially prone to inflation due in part to Brexit exacerbating bottlenecks.