Sterling flounders at 1-month lows before cbank meeting; green bond sale helps

Article content Sterling held near four-week lows on Tuesday as investors evaluated the direction the Bank of England would take at an upcoming policy meeting, while broader risk sentiment remained under pressure due to Chinese property company Evergrande’s debt troubles. In late London trading, the pound gave up all its earlier gains to trade flat on the day at $1.3664, slightly higher from Monday’s low of $1.364 – its weakest level since Aug. 23. Some analysts cited the next support for the pound at its August low of $1.3602.

Article content The pound also received some support from a record $137 billion demand for its first “green” government bond amounting to $10 billion. In an important week for monetary policy, the Federal Reserve and BoE are among a dozen central banks hosting their meetings, which kept major currencies confined to their well-trodden ranges. The overall market mood is cautious about potential economic repercussions from Evergrande’s debt problems. The pound was caught up in the sell-off across financial markets on Monday, while weak data tempering hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy meeting had added to the currency’s woes. Though no rate hikes are expected from the BoE until early 2022, investors had begun pricing in an end to the bank’s pandemic-era stimulus and sought commentary on policy tightening.