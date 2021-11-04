Sterling falls 1% after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

Article content

LONDON — Sterling fell sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England left its main interest rate unchanged.

The BoE kept the Bank Rate at 0.1%, dashing investors’ expectations for a hike that would have seen it become the first of the world’s big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sterling slid 1% versus dollar to $1.3561, its lowest level in more than a month, after touching a weekly high during Asian trading hours.

Versus the euro, the pound fell 0.5% to a month low of 85.21 pence.