Sterling edges up; speculators switch to net long position

Article content LONDON — Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday, but analysts said concerns about economic growth and inflation limited the extent to which the British currency benefited from expectations that the Bank of England will raise rates. Money markets are pricing in a rate hike by the central bank at its meeting on Nov. 4. However, data from the UK last week was mixed: PMIs rose as the economy unexpectedly regained momentum in October, but retail sales figures were worse than expected, sending the pound lower at the end of the week.

Article content A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation will accelerate over the next 12 months. “I can’t persuade myself that the FX market is going to blindly buy sterling on rate hikes that are down to supply-side inflationary pressures (Brexit having made sure the UK feels these particularly sharply) against the backdrop of a dismal run of falling monthly retail sales figures,” Kit Juckes, a currency strategist at Societe Generale, said in a client note. At 0812 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.37845, having fallen below $1.38 after the retail sales miss. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.1% at 84.555 pence per euro. On Friday, the trade-weighted sterling index hit its highest levels since June 2016, when it dropped sharply on the UK’s Brexit vote.