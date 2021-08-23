Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON, Aug 23 – Sterling edged up against the dollar and was flat against the euro on Monday, as risk sentiment across markets recovered somewhat after global growth worries sparked a broad selloff last week. Concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery and worries major central banks would taper emergency stimulus sooner boosted the safe haven dollar last week at the expense of most major rival currencies. Sterling had its worst week in two months against both the dollar and euro as traders sold off assets perceived as riskier.