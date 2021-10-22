Sterling dips after retail sales miss forecasts

Article content LONDON — The British pound dipped slightly on Friday after weaker-than-expected retail sales numbers but remained close to recent highs after recent survey data and policymaker comments underlined the threat of further inflationary pressure. British sales volumes dropped by 0.2% in September, official figures showed on Friday, bucking economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%. That miss coincided with more signs of rising inflation. A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation will accelerate over the next 12 months, according to data that could further heighten anticipation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as soon as next month.

Some 48% of people surveyed this month by consumer research firm GfK expected prices to increase more rapidly over the next 12 months, up from 34% in September. The BoE's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates would be a "live" one at its Nov. 4 meeting, the Financial Times reported. Sterling has risen – although not markedly – as traders in recent weeks rushed to price in tighter monetary policy, including an initial 15 basis points hike next month. Investors say that makes the pound vulnerable should the BoE disappoint expectations, or if rate increases slow economic momentum just as supply chain disruptions and rising COVID-19 infection rates rattle confidence.