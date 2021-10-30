Steppe Gold Announces Change of Auditor

Article content
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (“Steppe Gold” or the “Company”) announced that effective October 15, 2021, BDO Limited (the “Former Auditor”) has been terminated as the independent auditor of the Company and Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP has been appointed as the successor auditor (the “Successor Auditor”).
There are no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) in connection with the audits for “relevant period” (as such term is defined in NI 51-102) other than as described below:
Article content
The change of the auditor and the recommendation to appoint the Successor Auditor was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board and filed on SEDAR.
Steppe Gold Ltd.
Steppe Gold is Mongolia’s premier precious metals company.
For Further Information, please contact:
Bataa Tumur‐Ochir, CEO and President
Shangri‐La office, Suite 1201, Olympic street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.