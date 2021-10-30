Steppe Gold Announces Change of Auditor

Article content

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (“Steppe Gold” or the “Company”) announced that effective October 15, 2021, BDO Limited (the “Former Auditor”) has been terminated as the independent auditor of the Company and Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP has been appointed as the successor auditor (the “Successor Auditor”).

There are no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) in connection with the audits for “relevant period” (as such term is defined in NI 51-102) other than as described below: