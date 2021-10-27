Stephen Walter Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Charge After Supplying Mac Miller With Laced Percocet Pills

Roommates, three years have gone by since the tragic passing of Mac Miller and prosecutors have been working to get justice for his untimely death. While no one has been convicted in the case yet, the man who prosecutors say supplied the deadly pills Miller ingested has finally submitted a plea.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanyl, leading to Mac Miller’s unfortunate overdose. Although Walter did not directly sell the pills to Miller, prosectors say he is the supplier who gave them to Mac’s alleged dealer Cameron James Pettit.

Prosecutors have referred to text messages between Walter and Pettit, where they exchanged words about purchasing Percocet pills. It is unclear whether or not Pettit knew the pills were laced before selling them to Mac Miller.

Walter’s involvement in the shady deal has him looking down the barrel at a possible sentence of more than 20 years prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. Prosecutors, however, are reportedly recommending 17 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

Prior to being arrested in connection to Miller’s case, Walter was on supervised release from a previous drug case he was allegedly involved in.

As we previously reported, Walter was the third person arrested in connection to Mac’s passing, along with Pettit and Ryan Runner, who allegedly delivered the pills directly to Miller.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as it continues to develop, #Roomies.

