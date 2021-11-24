Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Stephanie Beatriz Shares Her First Times

by Bradly Lamb
“Love her with every part of my soul. And there she was, like two feet in front of me.”

So, to celebrate Stephanie’s upcoming starring role in Disney’s Encanto, we sat down with her to chat all about her first times.


Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a family who lives in an enchanted town in the Colombian mountains. Every child — except one — has been granted a unique ability, like strength, healing powers, and more. Mirabel, the only “ordinary” Madrigal, soon discovers that their magic is under threat and she might be the only one who can save it.

From her first crush to what her first impressions were of her fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members, she spilled it all.

But my absolute favorite story was when she talked about the first time she was truly starstruck, and it involved the legendary Dolly Parton.


“I was backstage at Rockefeller Center. Dolly Parton was there doing a morning show. She sang from her new album, and then she walked by me in the hallway.”

Like literally everyone on the planet, Stephanie kind of froze when Dolly walked toward her.

So, even though Stephanie’s brain was screaming “SAY SOMETHING,” Stephanie’s mouth didn’t get the memo.

Tragically, the story ends with Stephanie never getting to tell Dolly how much she means to her, but now I desperately need Stephanie to get a redo.

And be sure to catch Stephanie in Encanto, which is in theaters now.

