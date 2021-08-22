Stephanie Beatriz Gives Birth To Baby Daughter Rosaline

The couple have been married since 2018 and announced the pregnancy back in June. Stephanie told People that she previously always envisaged a life with kids, saying, “It wasn’t that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn’t quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building.”



Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Annenberg Space

Stephanie also emphasized the couple’s dedication to raising a child that values equality, saying, “I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration.”