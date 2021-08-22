Stephanie Beatriz Gives Birth To Baby Daughter Rosaline

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line.”

Stephanie Beatriz and her husband Brad Hoss have just welcomed their first child together!


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Stephanie wrote, “BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style.”

“Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line,” she continued. “I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL.”

“I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool,” Stephanie added.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brad shared the same pic on his own IG, writing, “We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way.”

The couple have been married since 2018 and announced the pregnancy back in June. Stephanie told People that she previously always envisaged a life with kids, saying, “It wasn’t that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn’t quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building.”


Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Annenberg Space

Stephanie also emphasized the couple’s dedication to raising a child that values equality, saying, “I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration.”

Congrats to the happy family!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR