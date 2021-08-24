Steph Curry’s Mother Sonya Curry Reportedly Files For Divorce From Dell Curry

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, it looks like Steph Curry might’ve kicked off his summer with life-changing news from his parents! Talk about heartbreak — the former couple is reportedly calling it quits after 33 years of “till death do us part.” According to an exclusive TMZ report, 55-year-old Sonya Curry filed for a divorce from 57-year-old Dell Curry back in June of this year.

The outlet reported that court records show Sonya filed the necessary paperwork on June 14 in North Carolina. TMZ reported that the reason behind the shocking split remains unclear. However, TMZ apparently plans to discover the why behind the end of this love story, saying they’re “working on it.”

Sonya and Dell Curry reportedly first met as student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Clearly, they must’ve hit it off because years later, in 1988, they became husband and wife! Now, this lengthy chapter of their joint life is coming to a sad close with no clear explanation of why. A court official reportedly revealed to TMZ that the “divorce is still ongoing.”

Together, the former couple welcomed three children into the world. Their first-born Steph Curry kicked off their family of more than two in March of 1988. Their second child Seth joined the bunch in 1990, followed by their daughter Sydel in 1994.

As you may already know, the Curry parents have earned their badges as extremely supportive parents! Both Steph and Seth are professional athletes in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Steph plays on the California-based team called the Golden State Warriors, while Seth plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

When their sons played against each other in the 2019 NBA playoffs, the former couple still found a way to praise them equally. Sonya and Dell Curry rocked customized sweatshirts featuring both the Warriors and Trailblazers logos.

TMZ said they’ve reached out to Steph’s team for comment, but no word yet. There is also no clarity on when the divorce will be finalized.

