STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Executive Leadership Changes

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW ($000s except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Consolidated revenue $ 133,235 $ 62,363 $ 107,546 $ 377,593 $ 297,377 Net loss $ (3,388) $ (9,762) $ (10,582) $ (21,915) $ (102,314) Per share-basic $ (0.05) $ (0.14) $ (0.16) $ (0.32) $ (1.52) Per share-diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.15) $ (0.16) $ (0.32) $ (1.52) Weighted average shares – basic 68,112,520 67,514,015 68,051,699 67,962,997 67,232,574 Weighted average shares – diluted 68,112,520 66,523,901 68,051,699 67,962,997 67,232,574 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,988 $ 9,098 $ 11,676 $ 45,623 $ 28,434 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 14% 15% 11% 12% 10%

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a financial measure not presented in accordance with IFRS and is equal to net (loss) income before finance costs, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, current and deferred income tax provisions and recoveries, share-based compensation, transaction costs, foreign exchange forward contract (gain) loss, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and impairment losses. "Adjusted EBITDA %" is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. ($000s except shares and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,337 $ 1,266 Working capital (including cash and cash equivalents) (2) $ 33,243 $ 44,646 Total assets $ 483,213 $ 479,859 Total long-term financial liabilities (2) $ 203,077 $ 216,627 Net debt (2) $ 211,977 $ 208,735 Shares outstanding 68,125,136 67,713,824

(2) See Non-IFRS Measures. "Working capital", "Total long-term financial liabilities" and "Net debt" are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. "Working capital" is equal to total current assets less total current liabilities. "Total long-term financial liabilities" is comprised of Long-term Loans and borrowings, Long-term lease obligations and Other liabilities. "Net debt" is equal to loans and borrowings before deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS STEP generated revenue of $133.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020 – $62.4 million, Q2 2021 – $107 million), which is STEP's strongest quarter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic") in early 2020.

Improving market conditions in STEP’s U.S. operations resulted in a meaningful increase in the contribution made to the Company’s consolidated results, while in Canada, momentum from the strong performance in Q2 2021 continued into Q3.

STEP generated Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million, an increase of 98% over the $9.1 million generated in Q3 2020, and a sequential increase of 54% over the $11.7 million generated in Q2 2021. The Q3 2021 net loss improved to $3.4 million from a net loss of $9.8 million in Q3 2020 and a net loss of $10.6 million in Q2 2021.

The strengthening balance sheet and improving outlook for the balance of 2021 and 2022 enabled the Company to extend the maturity date of its Credit Facilities to July 30, 2023, and as a result of these conditions, the Company does not anticipate seeking an extension of the covenant relief provisions.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 OVERVIEW

The third quarter of 2021 was STEP's strongest quarter since the start of the Pandemic in early 2020. This performance was led by rigorous internal cost control and increased activity from our clients as commodity prices rose to multi-year highs as a result of steady draws on global inventories due to increased economic activity and mobility. (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 AECO-C Spot Average Price (CAD/MMBtu) $ 3.57 $ 3.10 $ 3.10 $ 2.66 $ 2.26 WTI – Average Price (USD/bbl) $ 70.61 $ 66.19 $ 58.04 $ 42.72 $ 40.88 WCS – Average Price (USD/bbl) $ 57.64 $ 53.29 $ 46.21 $ 31.44 $ 31.15 Condensate – Average Price (USD/bbl) $ 70.85 $ 64.87 $ 59.16 $ 43.08 $ 38.77 Average Exchange Rate (USD/CAD) $ 0.79 $ 0.81 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 0.75 Canadian Average Drilling Rig Count (1) 150 71 144 88 46 U.S. Average Drilling Rig Count (1) 484 437 378 297 241

(1) Only includes land-based rigs. Source: PSAC, Baker Hughes, Bank of Canada The increased demand and pricing for hydrocarbons has resulted in gradual increases in production in both Canada and the U.S., with improved drilling activity driving demand for the Company's services. On a consolidated basis, STEP pumped 496 thousand tonnes of proppant in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 283 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2020 and 466 thousand tonnes in Q2 2021. Drilling rigs in the U.S. averaged 484 in the third quarter of 2021, a year over year increase of 101% and a sequential increase of 11%. Canadian rig counts averaged 150 in the quarter, increasing 226% from the third quarter of 2020 and 111% from the seasonally lower activity of the second quarter of 2021 due to spring break-up.

STEP's third quarter 2021 revenue increased 114% from the same period last year and 24% from the second quarter 2021, climbing to $133.2 million. The year over year increase was driven by the strengthening recovery from the slowdown of activity seen in 2020. Revenue was also supported by higher utilization in Canada and the U.S., as well as modestly higher pricing. STEP generated Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 98% over the $9.1 million generated in Q3 2020 and an increase of 54% over the $11.7 million in Q2 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $1.1 million (September 30, 2020 – $4.5 million, June 30, 2021 – $1.9 million) in grants under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program as a reduction of employee costs. The Company is seeing cost inflation creeping into the business, a reflection of the tight labour market and global supply chain constraints, which is leading to higher costs, longer lead times, and outright shortages at times.

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.4 million ($0.05 basic earnings per share) in the third quarter 2021, an improvement from the net loss of $9.8 million ($0.14 basic earnings per share) incurred in the same period last year and net loss of $10.6 million ($0.16 basic earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2021. The net loss includes $3.9 million in finance costs (Q3 2020 – $3.5 million, Q2 2021 – $3.4 million) and $0.3 million in share-based compensation (Q3 2020 – $0.9 million, Q2 2021 – $2.6 million). The reductions in net losses are due to increased activity leading to higher revenues combined with economies of scales from disciplined growth and maintenance of the overhead and selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") structure.

The balance sheet continues to improve with the increase in activity. The Company continued to make targeted investments to improve efficiencies and reduce the environmental impact of its operations as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") objectives. It also invested into Working capital to accommodate the increased levels of accounts receivable and inventory to meet the higher revenue levels. The Working capital of $33.2 million at September 30, 2021 is lower than the $44.6 million at December 31, 2020 primarily due to the inclusion of $21.0 million in current liabilities related to scheduled debt repayments commencing in 2022 (December 31, 2020 – $nil). The strengthening balance sheet and constructive outlook for the balance of 2021 and 2022 enabled the Company to extend the maturity date of its Credit Facilities to July 30, 2023 (see Liquidity and Capital Resources – Capital Management – Debt ). The Company remained in compliance with all financial and non-financial covenants under our Credit Facilities as at September 30, 2021 and does not anticipate seeking an extension of the covenant relief provisions.

INDUSTRY CONDITIONS & OUTLOOK INDUSTRY CONDITIONS

The first nine months of 2021 saw constructive improvements in economic activity leading to optimism for the balance of 2021 and into 2022. While not at pre-pandemic levels, crude oil demand has improved while supply recovery has been gradual resulting in inventory draw downs. This has supported strong commodity prices, reaching multi-year highs, spurring increased drilling and completions activity and demand for our services. We expect that the global economic recovery will continue, with increased mobility and pent-up consumer demand driving economic activity. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) projects that Canadian gross domestic product (“GDP”) will grow by 6.1% in 2021 and by 3.8% in 2022 1 while U.S. GDP will grow by 6.9% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2022 2 . This is expected to drive increased demand for energy. Disciplined production growth from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”), Russia and certain other oil-producing countries (collectively “OPEC+”) combined with a constrained North America supply as a result of recent under-investment and production decline curves are expected to keep global energy supplies in balance.

Article content The higher and more stable commodity prices should result in modest increase in the capital programs for North American oil and gas producers. We are starting to see a bifurcation in the market, where public companies are limiting their spend due to investor pressure to return capital to shareholders, while private companies are increasing their capital programs to take advantage of the improving commodity pricing. North American supply is also being impacted by growing staffing and supply chain challenges curtailing the rate at which activity growth can occur. The current Delta variant driven wave of the Pandemic has interrupted operations more so than the previous waves, requiring constant communication with clients and operational personnel to adequately staff existing crews. The labour market is struggling with scarcity, with high competition across multiple industries and eligible workers choosing not to enter the resources sector, leading to increased costs as higher wages are demanded by current and prospective employees. The supply chain for parts, steel, proppant and chemicals for the oilfield services sector has also been impacted by long lead times, with some deliveries quoted at 12+ months after order, as well as increasing costs.

Article content The Canadian market for coiled tubing and fracturing equipment is approaching a balance point. The projected increase in drilling and completions activity is expected to increase calls for additional market capacity. STEP will continue to advocate that the industry should remain disciplined and only add crews once pricing reflects the improved economics from higher commodity prices that producers are realizing. 1 (Canada Economic Snapshot, 2021) retrieved from https://www.oecd.org/economy/canada-economic-snapshot/

2 (United States Economic Snapshot, 2021) retrieved from https://www.oecd.org/economy/united-states-economic-snapshot/ In the U.S, the market for coiled tubing and fracturing equipment is in a slight oversupply position but is expected to reach equilibrium in the near term. The recent increases in activity have resulted in some new small to medium sized entrants to the market. These entrants have largely re-activated legacy assets that do not possess the technology to be as efficient and economical as top tier assets run by STEP and other market leaders. Despite the added capacity from these new participants, the demand for and availability of equipment is expected to tighten as labour shortages will limit the amount of equipment available to the market.

Article content Pricing will need to increase to ensure that the oilfield service industry can keep up with the expected increase in activity and avoid further margin compression due to inflationary pressures. The benefits from higher commodity prices have only marginally transferred to the service industry and pricing for our services remains below sustainable levels. STEP is in pricing discussions with clients in Canada and the U.S., and is expecting to see further pricing improvements through the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the first half of 2022 in both Canada and the U.S. These improvements are critical in enabling the oilfield service sector to respond to the growing ESG narrative in the industry. STEP was an early leader in the introduction of low emission equipment and continues to do so, consistent with its commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the market. It operates 184,750 horsepower (“HP”) of dual fuel capable fracturing pumpers and 80,000 HP of Tier 4 powered fracturing pumpers and is adding idle reduction technology to an increasing number of units to further reduce their environmental impact. The Company has also taken steps towards electrification, developing the STEP-XPRS integrated coil tubing and fracturing spread that reduces the equipment and personnel footprint by 30%, reduces noise levels by 20% and emissions by approximately 11%.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FIRST QUARTER 2022 OUTLOOK

In Canada, the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to exceed the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019. The outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be similarly strong. The market remains competitive and sensitive to price increases but the anticipated increase in activity in the first quarter of 2022 is prompting some producers to move drilling and completions programs into the fourth quarter of 2021 to secure equipment. The Company is also receiving inquiries for equipment availability in the second quarter of 2022, although visibility into that quarter remains limited. Staffing equipment has become a significant constraint on operations and management is taking steps to attract and retain top talent. This industry wide challenge is expected to limit supply of additional equipment into the market.

Article content STEP’s U.S. operations showed improved revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021 and we anticipate this trend to continue through the balance of the year and into 2022. Drilling and completions activity continues to improve at a higher rate than in Canada and the supply versus demand balance should continue to tighten. High utilization for the Company’s three fracturing fleets is expected for Q4 2021 and into 2022, with customers booking equipment through to mid Q2. U.S. coiled tubing services are also expected to ramp up, with improved utilization expected in Q4 through to mid Q2 2022. The Company is expecting to see continued price recovery along with opportunities for disciplined fleet expansion. Like Canada, field personnel staffing challenges in the U.S. remain a significant constraint to returning equipment to the field.

FINANCING

The improved results from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have allowed STEP, with the support of our banking syndicate, to successfully manage the covenant relief period (see Liquidity and Capital Resources – Capital Management – Debt ). The Company anticipates a return to normal capital and credit metrics by mid-2022, and as a result, an extension of the credit relief provisions is not anticipated. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company’s 2021 capital program remained at $39.1 million, comprised of $31.5 million maintenance capital and $7.6 million of optimization capital. Of this amount, $18.2 million relates to Canadian operations while the balance of $20.9 million is allocated to U.S. operations. The Company allocated $25.5 million towards capital expenditures in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and anticipates that there will be carryover of the 2021 budget into the 2022 fiscal year. STEP continues to evaluate and manage its manned equipment and capital program based on market demand for STEP’s services and will release the 2022 capital budget following the conclusion of the annual business planning cycle.

CANADIAN FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS REVIEW STEP has a fleet of 16 coiled tubing units in the WCSB. The Company's coiled tubing units are designed to service the deepest wells in the WCSB. STEP's fracturing business primarily focuses on the deeper, more technically challenging plays in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. STEP has 282,500 fracturing HP of which approximately 132,500 HP has dual-fuel capability. The Company deploys or idles coiled tubing units or fracturing horsepower as dictated by the market's ability to support targeted utilization and economic returns. ($000's except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenue: Fracturing $ 65,336 $ 29,425 $ 55,321 $ 208,486 $ 116,374 Coiled tubing 18,210 15,424 17,844 57,587 51,112 83,546 44,849 73,165 266,073 167,486 Expenses: Operating expenses 74,216 36,443 65,943 236,287 159,950 Selling, general and administrative 1,748 1,306 1,778 5,293 4,260 Results from operating activities $ 7,582 $ 7,100 $ 5,444 $ 24,493 $ 3,276 Add non-cash items: Depreciation 9,598 9,770 9,792 28,629 35,234 Share-based compensation 127 318 397 1,347 541 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,307 $ 17,188 $ 15,633 $ 54,469 $ 39,051 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 21% 38% 21% 20% 23% Sales mix (% of segment revenue) Fracturing 78% 66% 76% 78% 69% Coiled tubing 22% 34% 24% 22% 31% Fracturing services Fracturing revenue per operating day(1) $ 267,770 $ 186,234 $ 317,937 $ 298,691 $ 205,608 Number of fracturing operating days (2) 244 158 174 698 566 Proppant pumped (tonnes) 218,000 251,000 275,000 819,000 642,000 Stages completed 3,474 1,703 1,942 8,629 6,360 Proppant pumped per stage 63 147 142 95 101 Horsepower ("HP") Active pumping HP, end of period 200,000 150,000 200,000 200,000 150,000 Idle pumping HP, end of period 82,500 132,500 82,500 82,500 132,500 Total pumping HP, end of period 282,500 282,500 282,500 282,500 282,500 Coiled tubing services Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1) $ 51,152 $ 48,351 $ 58,697 $ 51,371 $ 46,550 Number of coiled tubing operating days (2) 356 319 304 1,121 1,098 Active coiled tubing units, end of period 7 5 7 7 5 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period 9 11 9 9 11 Total coiled tubing units, end of period 16 16 16 16 16

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2) An operating day is defined as any coiled tubing and fracturing work that is performed in a 24-hour period, exclusive of support equipment. THIRD QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2020

Canadian operations continued to improve in the third quarter of 2021, with revenue increasing by $38.7 million or 86% over third quarter 2020. Fracturing led the improvement with a $35.9 million increase in revenue while coiled tubing had a $2.8 million increase over the same period in 2020. The increase in drilling and completions activity and our client mix allowed an increase in operating days for both service lines. Canadian operations generated Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million (21% of revenue) for the third quarter of 2021, slightly ahead of the $17.2 million (38% of revenue) generated in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA remained consistent despite the increased revenue as a result of decreased CEWS in the current quarter. Third quarter 2021 included $1.3 million in CEWS compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The quarter was also impacted by the restoration of compensation related benefits as well as reversal of wage rollbacks effective January 1, 2021. While the overhead and SG&A structure has been scaled up to support increased field operations compared to the third quarter of 2020, the Company is committed to maintaining a lean cost structure.

Fracturing Canadian fracturing revenue of $65.3 million increased substantially from the same period in 2020 as STEP operated four spreads, compared to three spreads in third quarter 2020. The service line had reasonable utilization with 244 operating days, compared to 158 days in third quarter 2020, but was impacted by a period of inactivity in early September. This inactivity was caused in part by the industry's move to a "just in time" service model which was disrupted more acutely this quarter by the Pandemic, as well as ongoing competitive pricing pressure. Revenue per day of $268 thousand increased from $186 thousand per day in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to client mix, resulting in STEP supplying most of the proppant pumped. Approximately 67% of wells treated were gas and condensate based in the Montney formation, with the balance coming from light oil formations. Strong natural gas prices continue to drive demand for our fracturing services in northwest Alberta and northeast British Columbia.

Operating costs increased with activity, with product and hauling costs being the most pronounced as a result of the increase in STEP supplied proppant. Payroll expenses were also higher due to increased headcount and the restoration of compensation. Despite the increased costs, the fracturing operation's contributions to results from operating activities were higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to the volume of work combined with strong operational performance on client locations. Coiled Tubing Canadian coiled tubing revenue of $18.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased from $15.4 million in the same period in 2020, with 356 operating days compared to 319 in the third quarter 2020. STEP operated an average of seven coiled tubing units during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to five units in the same period of the prior year. The increase in staffed units combined with reversals of compensation reductions implemented in 2020 resulted in increased payroll expenses while the client and job mix resulted in increased product and coiled tubing string costs. The resulting effect was a lower contribution to Canadian results from operating activities compared to the third quarter of 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2021

Total Canadian revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of $83.5 million, increased from revenue of $73.2 million in the second quarter 2021, as drilling and completions programs restarted from the seasonal reductions in the second quarter due to spring break-up. This was buoyed by the improved commodity price environment leading to increased capital expenditures from our clients. Drilling rig counts in the third quarter more than doubled to 150 from 71 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $17.3 million (21% of revenue) compared to $15.6 million (21% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased quarter over quarter, as variable costs increased proportionately with the increases in revenue and fixed costs remained largely consistent. Third quarter 2021 included $1.3 million in CEWS, a reduction from the $1.8 million recorded in second quarter 2021.

Fracturing Fracturing operations continued to operate four spreads, with 244 operating days in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 174 operating days in the second quarter. Revenue of $65.3 million did not increase in line with the increase in

Article content Coiled tubing operations continued to operate seven coiled tubing units, with 356 operating days, generating $18.2 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $17.8 million over 304 operating days in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue due to increased utilization was largely offset by a reduction in revenue per day to $51 thousand from $59 thousand per day in the second quarter due to an increase in annular fracturing jobs that involve less coiled tubing string cycling reducing the associated revenue. NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Revenue for Canadian operations for the first nine months of 2021 increased 59% to $266.1 million over the same period in the prior year. Fracturing operations revenue increased $92.1 million, or 79%, due to increased operating days combined with increased revenue per day primarily due to an increase in STEP supplied proppant work. Coiled tubing operations had a tempered improvement from the prior year with a $6.5 million, or 13%, increase in revenue due to a highly competitive market. Operating days only increased 2% while revenue per day increased 10% due to modest pricing improvements and increased contributions from fluid and nitrogen pumping services.

Article content Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $54.5 million (20% of revenue) compared to $39.1 million (23% of revenue) from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA improved as the increase in revenue surpassed the increases in costs as the operations maintained the leaner overhead and SG&A structure implemented in the prior year. Operating expenses were impacted by inflationary pressures on material costs due to global supply chain constraints as well as the reversal of wage reductions at the start of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was negatively impacted by $3.2 million in severance expense related to right-sizing the operations at the onset of the Pandemic. Canadian operations recorded $6.7 million in CEWS for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $6.9 million in the same period in 2020.

Article content UNITED STATES FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS REVIEW STEP’s U.S. business commenced operations in 2015 with coiled tubing services. STEP has a fleet of 13 coiled tubing units in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, the Bakken shale in North Dakota, and the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado. STEP entered the U.S. fracturing business in April 2018. The U.S. fracturing business has 207,500 fracturing HP, of which approximately 52,250 HP has dual-fuel capabilities. Fracturing primarily operates in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas. Management continues to adjust capacity and regional deployment to optimize utilization, efficiency and returns. ($000’s except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenue: Fracturing $ 29,501 $ 9,363 $ 19,036 $ 64,962 $ 90,287 Coiled tubing 20,188 8,151 15,345 46,558 39,604 49,689 17,514 34,381 111,520 129,891 Expenses: Operating expenses 50,945 30,739 40,218 129,193 156,366 Selling, general and administrative 2,340 1,555 1,546 5,292 5,508 Results from operating activities $ (3,596) $ (14,780) $ (7,383) $ (22,965) $ (31,983) Add non-cash items: Depreciation 7,735 9,926 8,133 24,560 32,966 Share-based compensation 81 55 272 629 (212) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,220 $ (4,799) $ 1,022 $ 2,224 $ 771 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 8% (27%) 3% 2% 1% Sales mix (% of segment revenue) Fracturing 59% 53% 55% 58% 70% Coiled tubing 41% 47% 45% 42% 30% Fracturing services Fracturing revenue per operating day(1) $ 151,287 $ 240,077 $ 130,384 $ 136,762 $ 298,964 Number of fracturing operating days (2) 195 39 146 475 302 Proppant pumped (tonnes) 278,000 32,278 191,000 658,000 415,670 Stages completed 1,396 182 816 3,121 1,992 Proppant pumped per stage 199 177 234 211 209 Horsepower (“HP”) Active pumping HP, end of period 165,000 50,000 110,000 165,000 50,000 Idle pumping HP, end of period 42,500 157,500 97,500 42,500 157,500 Total pumping HP, end of period 207,500 207,500 207,500 207,500 207,500 Coiled tubing services Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1) $ 40,866 $ 37,736 $ 36,363 $ 37,821 $ 43,142 Number of coiled tubing operating days (2) 494 216 422 1,231 918 Active coiled tubing units, end of period 8 5 8 8 5 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period 5 8 5 5 8 Total coiled tubing units, end of period 13 13 13 13 13