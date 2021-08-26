Stellar CEO Says Blockchain Technology is Infrastructure By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Stellar CEO Says Blockchain Technology is Infrastructure

The CEO of Stellar said that blockchain technology is infrastructure.

She said blockchain is more than just trading cryptocurrency. Denelle Dixon, CEO the Stellar Development Foundation — a nonprofit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, said that blockchain technology is infrastructure. This comes amid continued dialogue between the blockchain industry and the U.S. Congress. According to Dixon, there is still hope that regulatory legislation comes at a mutually beneficial decision. Based on reports, the dialogue started after a $28 billion crypto tax reporting proposal suddenly joined the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (BID). Moreover, th… Continue reading on CoinQuora