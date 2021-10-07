Stellantis to invest $229 million to upgrade Indiana plants for EVs By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) – Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest carmaker, said on Thursday it would invest $229 million in three plants in Indiana to expedite the development of electric vehicles.

The investment, which will retain 662 jobs, will retool three Kokomo plants in Indiana to produce electrified, eight-speed transmissions, Stellantis said.

A global clampdown on emissions has forced carmakers to accelerate the development of low-emission technology, even for their low-margin mainstream models.

Stellantis, formed earlier this year though the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, made the announcement during an event at the Kokomo Transmission Plant attended by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Earlier this year, the carmaker announced it would invest more than 30 billion euros ($35.54 billion) through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR