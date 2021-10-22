Stellantis, Samsung SDI to Build EV Battery Plant in the U.S.

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Stellantis NV and Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. plan to build a factory in the U.S. as the automaker pushes further into electric vehicles.

The two signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture to construct the new plant, Samsung SDI said in a statement Friday. The facility should have an annual output of around 23 gigawatt hours by the first half of 2025, eventually increasing to around 40 GWh. The location of the plant hasn’t been decided.

Batteries made by the new facility will be installed in various next-generation cars of Stellantis, ranging from pure EVs to plug-in electric hybrids, Samsung said. Stellantis, with brands like Jeep, Peugeot and Ram, has a target of raising U.S. sales of electrified vehicles to 40% of deliveries by end-2030.