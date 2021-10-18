Stellantis’ Maserati delays launch of Grecale SUV due to chip shortage By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Maserati emblem is seen on the tyre rim of a vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailan
MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis’ luxury brand Maserati said on Monday the launch of its new SUV Grecale would be delayed to the spring of next year due to a global chip shortage.
A ‘global premiere’ for the new model was initially scheduled for Nov. 16.
“Due to a semiconductor scarcity, production amounts would not allow to adequately respond to expected global demand,” Maserati said in a statement.
