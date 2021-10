Article content

Automaker Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution said on Monday they have entered an agreement to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America.

The plant is targeted to start by the first quarter of 2024 and aims to have an annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, the companies said. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)