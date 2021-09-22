Stellantis chairman says Turin is key for group’s manufacturing By Reuters

TURIN (Reuters) – Stellantis chairman said on Wednesday production in Italy was key to the carmaker, responding to criticism that manufacturing in the country was becoming less important after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group.
John Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars – including the BEV 500 – and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure.
The investment, he added, is a “clear and important sign that we believe not only in all the women and men who work there, but also in the entire automotive district of the city@.
($1 = 0.8522 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.