Stellantis chairman says Turin is key for group’s manufacturing By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Stellantis Chairman John Elkann symbolically rings a bell as shares in the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA began being traded at the Italian stock exchange, in this still image taken from a video, in Milan, Italy, January 18



TURIN (Reuters) – Stellantis chairman said on Wednesday production in Italy was key to the carmaker, responding to criticism that manufacturing in the country was becoming less important after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group.

John Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars – including the BEV 500 – and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure.

The investment, he added, is a “clear and important sign that we believe not only in all the women and men who work there, but also in the entire automotive district of the city@.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)