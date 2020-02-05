Stefan Ratchford signs Warrington Wolves contract extension | Rugby League News

Watch Warrington vs St Helens live at Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.





Stefan Ratchford has committed his future to Warrington

%MINIFYHTMLa6774956f6afb1771768f7ac547bb99a11% %MINIFYHTMLa6774956f6afb1771768f7ac547bb99a12%

Warrington's defender, Stefan Ratchford, agreed to an extension of the contract that will keep him in the club until the end of 2022.

The 31-year-old English international, whose current agreement would run out at the end of this season, has made more than 230 appearances for the Wolves since joining them since Salford in 2012.

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live

Warrington coach Steve Price said: "It's great news for our club to reach an agreement with Stef Ratchford."

"He is one of the most professional players I have encountered in the game. He is very diligent in his preparation on and off the field and is a wonderful guy to train."

3:27 Warrington was defeated by Wigan in his first game of the season. Warrington was defeated by Wigan in his first game of the season.

"I still see him getting better and better. It's great news to have extended his stay until 2022."

"It has been a very good sounding board for me and is a strong leader in our team, and I hope it continues to grow."

Ratchford said: "I am delighted to stay. I love the club, the children and everything we represent.

"Being a Wiganer and signing from Salford, I didn't know how fans would take me for coming from nearby rivals, but they've been brilliant with me since day one.

"I hope we can be more successful in the coming years, and I hope to be part of it."

Ratchford kicked six points when Warrington lost 16-10 against Wigan in their first game of the Super League season last week.

They face defending champions St Helens on Thursday, they live in Sky Sports Arena.