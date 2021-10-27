States have placed orders of COVID-19 vaccine for children

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – States have placed initial orders of COVID-19 vaccines for children and millions of doses will be shipped immediately as soon as U.S. health regulators authorize their use, the White House said on Wednesday.
“The bottom line is that we will be ready immediately following FDA and CDC decisions so that parents can get their kids vaccinated quickly, easily and conveniently,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.
