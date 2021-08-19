Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. states can use federal coronavirus-related funds passed earlier this year to extend additional unemployment aid amid the ongoing pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Wash said on Thursday.
Extra federal unemployment benefits will expire Sept. 6, they said in letter to congressional committee chairs, but “the delta variant may also pose short-term challenges to local economies and labor markets” so in some states “it may make sense” for unemployed people to get more aid for a longer time.
