States can use U.S. COVID funds to extend unemployment aid -Yellen By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. states can use federal coronavirus-related funds passed earlier this year to extend additional unemployment aid amid the ongoing pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Wash said on Thursday. Extra federal unemployment benefits will expire Sept. 6, they said in letter to congressional committee chairs, but “the delta variant may also pose short-term challenges to local economies and labor markets” so in some states “it may make sense” for unemployed people to get more aid for a longer time.