States can use U.S. COVID funds to extend unemployment aid -Yellen By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. states can use federal coronavirus-related funds passed earlier this year to extend additional unemployment aid amid the ongoing pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Wash said on Thursday.

Extra federal unemployment benefits will expire Sept. 6, they said in letter to congressional committee chairs, but “the delta variant may also pose short-term challenges to local economies and labor markets” so in some states “it may make sense” for unemployed people to get more aid for a longer time.

