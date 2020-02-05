State of the Union: What United States does Trump address? The | Triumph

In this year's State of the Union address, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the achievements of his administration.

He talked about low unemployment and a strong economy, which began to improve under the Obama administration, and recent trade negotiations with countries like China.

He also called for "religious freedom,quot; and defended anti-abortion policies, while celebrating the appointment of conservative-backed judges throughout the country, including Brett Kavanaugh, accused of sexual assault, before the Supreme Court.

On security and foreign policy, he highlighted his Middle East plan between Israel and Palestine and called for an end to the Middle East wars, as well as the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan. He also spoke of the murder of Qassem Soleimani, stating that "terrorists,quot; "will never escape American justice."

But while Trump celebrates the "incredible results,quot; of his administration and appeals to his supporters, others question the country's unity and whether his "great American return,quot; and his vision of a "bright,quot; future are a lie.

The president delivered his speech on the eve of his probable acquittal of positions in the Senate, after a House of Representatives of Democratic majority voted to dismiss him for abuse of power, showing deep divisions along the lines of the party.

In the period leading up to the address, host Steve Clemons talked about the current state of the US. UU.

Guests:

Niambi Carter, assistant professor of social sciences at Howard University and author of American While Black: African Americans, immigration and citizenship boundaries

Deana Bass Williams – a former Trump administration official

Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice, and one of the leaders of the Poor Campaign

