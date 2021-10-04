State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora (OTC:) Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular news briefing on Monday.
A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
