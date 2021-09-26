Being able to set up a side hustle on YouTube means you can soon be earning more and hit your financial goals sooner

With many throughout the pandemic establishing side hustles to boost their income, many more are considering what kind of pursuit is right for them. Turns out, starting a side hustle on YouTube is much easier than you think. While access to the YouTube Partner Program requires certain benchmarks, including having more than 1,000 subscribers and at least 4,000 hours watched over the last 12 months, it is possible to earn money from YouTube with a few simple actions.

With more subscribers, of course, comes more income. But views are not the only way to make an income: “Revenue from Google ads is a big chunk of many YouTube stars’ incomes. For instance, finance YouTuber Nate O’Brien made $444,000 in revenue from YouTube ads in a year with about 1 million subscribers. Those Google-placed ads were his top source of income.”

While it can be simple to set up a YouTube creator account and get posting, there’s a lot to learn in order to turn that output into a business that earns money. Knowing how to use YouTube effectively to grow a channel, implement search engine optimization (SEO), have a marketing plan and video shooting and editing itself are all essential skills professional YouTubers will want to master.

