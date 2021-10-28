Starbucks sales disappoint as COVID-19 resurgence hits China By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company’s stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD



(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business.

Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks (NASDAQ:)’ largest growth market of China have also hit businesses of several other restaurant chain operators, including Yum China Holdings (NYSE:) Inc. The coffee chain posted a 7% decline in China comparable sales in the fourth quarter, missing its forecast of roughly flat growth and offsetting a 22% jump in the United States.

But analysts say the pressure in China should be temporary as restrictions ease and Seattle-based Starbucks opens more stores in the world’s second-largest economy to boost growth.

Global comparable sales rose 17% in the quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 18.5% growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue came in at $8.15 billion to miss Wall Street expectations of $8.21 billion. Starbucks earned $1 per share, compared with 51 cents a year earlier.

The company said on Wednesday it would give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer $200 referral bonuses, as it grapples with a labor crunch in the country.

The worker shortage has weighed on earnings of major U.S. restaurant chains such as Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc.