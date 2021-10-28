Starbucks sales disappoint as COVID-19 resurgence hits China By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company’s stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business.

Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks (NASDAQ:)’ largest growth market of China have also hit businesses of several other restaurant chain operators, including Yum China Holdings (NYSE:) Inc. The coffee chain posted a 7% decline in China comparable sales in the fourth quarter, missing its forecast of roughly flat growth and offsetting a 22% jump in the United States.

But analysts say the pressure in China should be temporary as restrictions ease and Seattle-based Starbucks opens more stores in the world’s second-largest economy to boost growth.

Global comparable sales rose 17% in the quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 18.5% growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue came in at $8.15 billion to miss Wall Street expectations of $8.21 billion. Starbucks earned $1 per share, compared with 51 cents a year earlier.

The company said on Wednesday it would give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer $200 referral bonuses, as it grapples with a labor crunch in the country.

The worker shortage has weighed on earnings of major U.S. restaurant chains such as Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR