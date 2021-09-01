Star stock-picker Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

Article content

Star investor Cathie Wood’s funds scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc, taking advantage of a 17% drop in the company’s stock price on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand.

Wood’s bet on Zoom and other pandemic winners such as online healthcare service provider Teladoc Health Inc had helped her ARK Innovation’s portfolio outperform all other U.S. equity funds in 2020, although the fund has lagged this year.

Asset manager Ark Invest said it added about $45.5 million shares of Zoom to the flagship ARK Innovation ETF and about $11 million in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF .