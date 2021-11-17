Staples Center in Los Angeles will be renamed Crypto.com Arena By Cointelegraph

Staples Center will now be known as Crypto.com Arena after an agreement with its owner, AEG.
Staples Center is a multi-purpose arena that has been home to numerous public events including boxing and basketball competitions, as well as concerts and hockey. It’s also been the home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
