Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

“I had a feeding tube for six months.”
Stanley Tucci revealed that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue three years ago.
In a new interview, Stanley explained, “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo.”
The experience brought up memories of his first wife, Kathryn, who died of breast cancer in 2009. He said of treatment, “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”
“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he continued. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”
Thankfully, Stanley said that the cancer is unlikely to come back. “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” he added.
Wishing good health to Stanley and his family!!!
