Stanley Tucci Recovered From Cancer Filming Food Show

The Devil Wears Prada actor revealed last month that he underwent treatment for a tumor at the base of his tongue.
Last month, The Devil Wears Prada star shared that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. He eventually underwent high-dose radiation and chemotherapy to treat the tumor at the base of his tongue.
In a new interview promoting his upcoming memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food, the 60-year-old acting veteran revealed some details of his treatment and recovery.
“It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn’t necessarily swallow,” he told the New York Times of what it was like being on set.
He recalled an incident while eating a traditional steak florentina: “I had to chew it for 10 minutes to get it down my throat.” But, other times, “I just had to get rid of the food.”
While undergoing treatment, Stanley also detailed his side effects of vertigo and, most notably, his loss of appetite. He said he was most afraid of losing his sense of taste, explaining, “I mean, if you can’t eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?”
But the actor — whose love of the culinary arts began with his mother’s cooking — said there was “no way” he wasn’t going to film his series, which has already been renewed for a second season. “I’ve wanted to tell for a long time the story of Italy and the disparate cuisine in every region.”
Stanley also shared he spent his time in recovery by watching cooking shows, “which was weird because even the smell of food then would just make me want to throw up. But I liked watching them. I just wanted to learn more, live vicariously through them. It was a way I was going to have that once again.”
To read more from Stanley’s book — which will be out Oct. 5 — and his journey with food and remission, click for the full interview here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!