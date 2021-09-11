Stanford researcher-led Pledge raises $3M for decentralized lending protocol By Cointelegraph

Decentralized lending protocol Pledge has secured $3 million in investments for its cross-chain ecosystem focused on long-term financing, highlighting the continued innovation in the DeFi sector.
The investment round was led by DHVC, a Palo Alto-based venture capital firm, with additional participation from U.C. Berkeley professor Gary LaBlanc and Stanford University community members Ray Wong and Torsten Wendl. The raise will aid Pledge in its mission to become a premier crypto-asset lending platform that eventually paves the way for tokenized real-world financial assets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.