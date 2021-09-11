Stanford researcher-led Pledge raises $3M for decentralized lending protocol By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized lending protocol Pledge has secured $3 million in investments for its cross-chain ecosystem focused on long-term financing, highlighting the continued innovation in the DeFi sector.

The investment round was led by DHVC, a Palo Alto-based venture capital firm, with additional participation from U.C. Berkeley professor Gary LaBlanc and Stanford University community members Ray Wong and Torsten Wendl. The raise will aid Pledge in its mission to become a premier crypto-asset lending platform that eventually paves the way for tokenized real-world financial assets.