Standard Chartered launches blockchain trade platorm with Chinese fintech By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Standard Chartered launches blockchain trade platorm with Chinese fintech

United Kingdom-based multinational banking firm Standard Chartered (OTC:) (StanChart) has launched a blockchain-powered trade finance platform through a joint venture with Chinese supply chain finance technology provider Linklogis.

Dubbed Olea, the platform will aim to meet the needs of institutional investors that are “seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain financing,” according to a report from The Korea Herald published Aug. 30.