Standard Chartered Analysts Value Ethereum at $26,000 to $35,000 By CoinQuora

British bank Standard Chartered has published a report on the two leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
According to the report published, British bank Standard Chartered analysts are bullish about Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market cap, saying, “structurally, we value Ethereum at $26,000-$35,000.” Also, the report says that analysts believe Bitcoin could jump to $175,000.
The British multinational banking and financial services giant called the report “Ethereum Investor Guide.” The report involves many factors. Notably, “structural considerations” such as what the “economic case is for Ethereum.”
