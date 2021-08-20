Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s largest bank by assets will within years transform into a marketplace where clients can also access rivals’ products and a variety of services beyond just banking, it said on Friday, targeting substantial growth in profitability and revenues by 2025. Standard Bank said it is aiming for a return on equity – a key measure of bank profitability – of up to 20% by the middle of the decade from around 13% currently, while revenues will grow by between 7% and 9% annually.

Article content This will in part be driven by shifting to the new model, also adopted by South African rivals like FirstRand, whereby it will act as a platform for other products and services that complement its own – an approach based on that pioneered by technology firms like Amazon. Banks in South Africa and beyond have been moving towards a platform approach in hopes of finding new revenue streams, combating threats from new, often digital, players and responding to changing consumer preferences or regulatory change. Chief Executive Sim Tshabalala said in areas such as housing, agriculture and trade, it will seek to operate as a “mall” where individuals or businesses can access any product or service they need. For the former, that could mean finding a surveyor or a renovations company.