StanChart strikes deal to launch Singapore digital-only bank

LONDON — Standard Chartered has agreed a joint venture deal to launch a digital-only bank in Singapore with the country’s NTUC Enterprise.

A Standard Chartered vehicle will take a 60% stake in the venture, worth 144 million Singapore dollars ($107.28 million), with an NTUC company taking the remaining 40% stake, worth S$96 million, the London-listed bank said on Monday.

