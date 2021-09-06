StanChart stikes deal to launch Singapore digital-only bank By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Standard Chartered (OTC:) has agreed a joint venture deal to launch a digital-only bank in Singapore with the country’s National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

A Standard Chartered vehicle will take a 60% stake in the venture, worth 144 million Singapore dollars ($107.28 million), with the NTUC’s enterprise arm taking the remaining 40% stake, worth S$96 million, the London-listed bank said on Monday.

The planned venture comes after StanChart launched its digital-only Mox Bank brand in Hong Kong last year and amid a boom in fintech investments in Southeast Asia.

A decision on the Singaporean venture’s branding has yet to be decided, a Standard Chartered spokesperson said.

The Standard Chartered vehicle involved in the transaction obtained a full Singaporean banking licence in December last year, the company said.

($1 = 1.3423 Singapore dollars)

