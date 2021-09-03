“Stagflation” trades boom as investors flee U.S. debt By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have swept into assets perceived to perform on slowing growth and rising inflation a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday, with tech stocks seeing their biggest inflows in six months and large outflows from U.S. government debt.

At $2.5 billion, tech stocks saw the biggest inflows since March 2021 while outflows from U.S. Treasuries rose to $1.3 billion for the week, its highest since February 2021 as so-called “stagflation” flows gathered momentum.

Emerging market equities enjoyed inflows of $4.4 billion the data also showed. Private clients of the U.S. investment bank, holding $3.2 trillion in assets, increased their allocation to stocks to a fresh record high of 65.2% but cut bonds to an all-time low of 17.7%.

