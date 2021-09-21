Stagecoach in talks about all-share merger with National Express

Article content

LONDON — British transport company Stagecoach Group said it was in talks with rival operator National Express about a possible all-share merger, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities.

Under the terms of the potential deal, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the larger group.

“Discussions between the parties and reciprocal customary due diligence remain ongoing and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made,” Stagecoach said in its statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)