Staff of Maggie’s: Toronto Sex Workers Action Project Join CUPE

TORONTO — Workers at Maggie’s Toronto Sex Workers Action Project became the newest members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) today. The Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) issued a decision today confirming the workers’ unanimous vote in favour of unionizing.

“This is a historic moment for Maggie’s and the broader sex worker justice movement,” said the Maggie’s employees who led the union organizing campaign. “We are proud to assert our rights and are ready to set an industry-wide standard where those most marginalized in the workplace will be afforded key supports. Unionizing at Maggie’s recognizes that the agency’s founding principles of dignity, justice and security for sex workers must also apply to staff on the frontlines of community support work. This is especially crucial for queer and trans, Black, Indigenous, and sex workers of colour at our organization who have not had the same privileges, access to employment, fair working conditions or labour rights.”