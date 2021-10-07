Stader Labs completes $4M funding raise to expand crypto staking By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

Stader Labs, a cryptocurrency staking management platform, announced a $4 million financing round to accelerate development across multiple blockchains, including , Near and as well as broadening its marketing campaigns on Thursday.

The funding raise was conducted by Pantera Capital, with participation from a prominent number of venture capital funds, blockchain foundations and angel investors, including Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, True Ventures, Hypershare, TerraForm Labs and the Foundation.