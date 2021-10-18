Stacks Coin (STX) Records a Price Surge of $2.61 ATH By CoinQuora

Stacks Coin (STX) Records a Price Surge of $2.61 ATH



STX token price surges up by $2.61 today.

It has also increased to more than 22.9% at press time.

Stacks Coin (STX) price is trading on a bullish mode today. At the moment, the STX token has surged up drastically by $2.61 within the crypto market. Looking at the Stacks coin’s price status today, there is no doubt that STX is ready to dominate than ever before.

Adding more to STX price performance, aside from how the crypto is trading at a decent price of $2.61, it is also up by 22.9%.

Moreover, citing from Coingecko data, STX has a threshold value of $2,782,619,209 as of its market capitalization and a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,348,852 at the time of writing. In fact, with its achievements, this statista positions Stacks Coin as 59th crypto in the market.

Briefly, Stacks Coin is an open-source cryptocurrency designed to facilitate P2P transactions more especially in a digital form. It hopes to channel apps and smart contracts to the flagship crypto (BTC). Of note, any on-chain applications created under the Stacks blockchain generally inherit all Bitcoin’s powers.

Also, what makes Stacks more unique and stands out from the odds is that it works using blockchain logic and smart contracts controlled by code instead of companies. In doing this, it gives access to anyone on its platform.

The altcoin bull run seems to never end in any way. Since the crypto market recovered from the recent crash, many altcoins and other heavyweights cryptos have shown their bullish potentials.

Continue reading on CoinQuora