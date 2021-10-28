Stacey Abrams’ Voting Rights Organization Donates $1.34 Million To Help Clear Medical Debt In Five States 

Stacey Abrams voting rights organization Fair Fight Action continues to pay it forward, and in their latest act of kindness, the group has donated over $1 million to help clear the medical debt for folks across five different states.

According to CBS News, the organization donated a total of $1.34 million to the organization RIP Medical Debt, and the money will be used to eliminate over $210 million of medical debt for over 108,000 people across Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In the press release, Fair Fight Action stated, “The more than 108,000 individuals will receive a letter in the coming days, contained in a yellow envelope, informing them that their debt has been relieved.”

Stacey Abrams also spoke about her organization’s donation and said, “I know firsthand how medical costs and a broken healthcare system put families further in debt. This problem is exacerbated in states like Georgia where failed leaders have callously refused to take action and expand Medicaid, even during a pandemic. So Fair Fight is stepping in.”

I know firsthand how medical costs and a broken healthcare system put families further in debt. This problem is exacerbated in states like Georgia where failed leaders have callously refused to take action and expand Medicaid, even during a pandemic. So Fair Fight is stepping in. https://t.co/3AXZ9nnlMk — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 27, 2021

She continued, “For people of color, the working poor and middle-class families facing crushing costs, we hope to relieve the strain on desperate Americans and on hospitals struggling to remain open.”

Fair Fight Action’s donation is the third-largest donation made in the history of RIP Medical Debt.

The donation is also a part of the organization’s effort to help fight for full Medicaid expansion throughout the country.

As we previously reported, last month, Stacey Abrams was one of the people that was named Most Influential by Time Magazine.

