Stablecoins are assets — not currencies, says ECB president By Cointelegraph

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said all cryptocurrencies, in which she included stablecoins and speculative assets, “are not currencies at all.”

In a Sept. 1 interview with World Economic Forum founder and executive chair Klaus Schwab, Lagarde said cryptocurrencies “present themselves as currencies,” but she still considered them as assets to be regulated and “supervised by asset regulators.” Under this definition, the ECB president claimed fiat-pegged digital currencies were also considered assets.