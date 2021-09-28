Stablecoin launch and NFT integration back COTI’s rise to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

The blockchain ecosystem has evolved significantly over the past decade as smart contract capabilities have moved the industry from being a simple medium of exchange to a bustling ecosystem full of decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT).
One project that has benefited from the increased capabilities of blockchain technology and the recent launch of smart contracts on is COTI (COTI), an enterprise-grade fintech platform focused on helping organizations create their own payment solutions and digitize any form of currency as a way to facilitate decentralized payments.
