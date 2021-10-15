Stable currency is vital, says Japan finmin, as yen descends to 3-year low

Article content TOKYO — Currency stability is “very important” and Japan’s government will scrutinize the economic impact from the foreign exchange moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, as the yen slid to its lowest level since late 2018. The dollar rose to a near-three-year high against the yen at 113.885 yen on Friday before the minister’s comments, partly on expectations inflation risks could prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. It remained near that level in early afternoon trading.

Article content Later Friday, the dollar touched 114.075 yen for the first time since December of 2018. “Stability in currencies is very important,” Suzuki told a news conference. “We will continue to closely watch currency market moves and their impact on the economy.” While a weak yen pushes up import costs for some firms and consumers, it helps exporters, he said. Japanese policymakers tend to fire off verbal warnings against an unwelcome yen rises, which could threaten to derail export-reliant Japanese economy, the world’s third largest. In September, Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes.