St. Croix Energy bids $20 mln for shuttered Limetree Bay refinery -court filing

St. Croix Energy LLLP is bidding $20 million to acquire the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a Sunday court filing in a Texas bankruptcy court.

The Limetree Bay refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade, reopened earlier this year under the ownership of two private equity firms. It operated for just a few months before U.S. regulators forced the plant to shut after residents reported breathing problems and several incidents of emissions from the plant.

The company has been named the stalking horse bidder for the facility and is currently the only qualified bidder for the plant, according to the filing.

The business, which described itself as “a group of businessmen with deep roots in the Virgin Islands,” had said in an October news release that it is committed to restarting the refinery safely.

St. Croix Energy is comprised of industry professionals whot have decades of experience in the refining, marketing, and renewable fuel sectors, the release said. (Reporting By Laura Sanicola; Editing by Tom Hogue)