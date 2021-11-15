St. Croix Energy bids $20 mln for shuttered Limetree Bay refinery -court filing

Article content

St. Croix Energy LLLP is bidding $20 million to acquire the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a Sunday court filing in a Texas bankruptcy court.

The Limetree Bay refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade, reopened earlier this year under the ownership of two private equity firms after investors poured $4.1 billion into reviving the facility.

The refiner wanted to restart the facility to produce 210,000 barrels a day of gasoline and other fuels. Its planned restart was delayed for more than a year, and it operated for only a few months before U.S. regulators shut it down after its stacks spewed oil on homes and contaminated drinking water.