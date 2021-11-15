St. Croix Energy bids $20 million for shuttered Limetree Bay refinery -court filing By Reuters

(Reuters) – St. Croix Energy LLLP is bidding $20 million to acquire the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a Sunday court filing in a Texas bankruptcy court.
The Limetree Bay refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade, reopened earlier this year under the ownership of two private equity firms. It operated for just a few months before U.S. regulators forced the plant to shut after residents reported breathing problems and several incidents of emissions from the plant.
