SSE Has Made No Decision to Split Despite Elliott’s Pressure

By Rachel Morison

SSE Plc said that no decision has been made to split the company after speculation that activist investor Elliott Investment Management is pushing to break up the utility.

“There has been no decision to break up the SSE Group,” the company said in a statement. “SSE’s strategic focus is on renewables and regulated electricity networks.”

The move by Elliott is mistimed with the U.K. energy market in crisis mode as surging power and natural gas prices threaten supplies and push some smaller utilities to the brink of bankruptcy. SSE’s Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Phillip-Davies has been involved in emergency talks with the business minister Kwasi Kwarteng over the weekend to discuss how to help the customers of companies in trouble.