Sri Lanka under 19 vs. England under 19 – summary and statistics

England won the plate trophy at the U-19 World Cup after the century of Dan Mousley and Lewis Goldsworthy's five-wicket course secured a crushing 152-run victory over Sri Lanka.

England's hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1998 faded when they finished out of the top two in their group after consecutive defeats against the West Indies and Australia in Kimberley.

However, George Balderson's team defeated Nigeria in their last group game and then won victories over Japan and Zimbabwe to get a chance for the consolation prize, which they won emphatically in Benoni on Monday to finish ninth in the 16th tournament. equipment.

Mousley (111 of 135 balls), Jack Haynes (68 of 78) and Joey Evison (59 of 45) propelled England to 279-7 of their 50 passes, before Sri Lanka, which had seen Scotland in its semifinal, was razed by 127.

Goldsworthy left arm spinner eliminated Ahan Wickramasinghe and Kamil Mishara from the start, before taking the last three wickets, including Sri Lanka No. 3 Ravindu Rasantha by 66.

Rasantha was the only batter to pass 15, as Sri Lanka, which suffered three runs, slipped in 31 overs at Willowmoore Park.

The main tournament continues on Tuesday with the first semifinal between the defending champions India and Pakistan, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am.

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the second semifinal on Thursday, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am, and the final will take place at Potchefstroom on Sunday.