Sri Lanka looking to lower fiscal deficit from 2022

Article content COLOMBO — Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debts and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday. Rajapaksa said when presenting Sri Lanka’s 2022 budget on Friday that the government will cut its budget deficit to around 8.8% of gross domestic product in 2022. The deficit target for 2021 was revised to 11.1%. “Sri Lanka has never defaulted in its history and that record will be maintained,” Rajapaksa told a briefing, a day after presenting the annual budget.

Article content “Even part of our reserves are borrowed but we will improve the quality of reserves gradually from next year till 2024. By 2024, we are confident we will be able increase reserves and put debt on a sustainable footing,” he added. The government did not provide an estimate for 2022 growth in its budget but at a forum on Saturday central bank governor Nivard Cabraal said growth is likely to improve in 2022. “This year we are looking at 5% growth and if we have a good year in 2022 with tourism reaching a quarter of pre-2019 levels then we are well on course for 6% growth,” Cabraal said. “This will mean our macroeconomic fundamentals will be in much better shape than now.” CHALLENGING FUTURE Debt repayment is one of the key challenges facing Sri Lanka with foreign exchange reserves having dropped to $2.27 billion as of end October.